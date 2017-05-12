Tornado moves through Baton Rouge, one injured

A tornado touched down in Baton Rouge this morning, causing at least one injury when heavy winds overturned a pickup truck on Old Hammond Highway in the Sherwood Forest area.

WBRZ-TV reports that the driver was transported from the scene; his injuries were not life-threatening.

The storms that roared through East Baton Rouge Parish left thousands of people without power. National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Destri tells The Associated Press the tornado touched down in Baton Rouge around 9 a.m., tearing down power lines and causing some structural damage.

Motorists captured the tornado activity via cell phone video and posted the clips on social media sites.

Several cars near the Racetrac gas station on Old Hammond Highway were tossed by the heavy winds. The city-parish Department of Public Works placed barricades around the area.

WBRZ-TV has the full story.