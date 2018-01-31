Topgolf issued construction permit in Baton Rouge

Topgolf has been issued a permit to build a $10 million facility near Siegen Lane at the location formerly home to Tinseltown, according to city-parish records.

The Dallas-based company applied last summer for rezoning and permission to build the area’s first Topgolf facility at the site. Once completed, the facility, according to the construction permit, will be three stories, 55,000 square feet and cost $10 million. It will include a full-service restaurant and bar as well as event space and a driving range.

A Topgolf spokesperson declined comment, but the company has been eyeing both Baton Rouge and New Orleans since at least 2016, when it announced possible sites in the two cities as part of a national growth plan.

Topgolf operates entertainment-focused driving ranges, at which players hit microchipped golf balls at targets in a 215-yard outfield. The company was founded in the early 2000s and now has more than 30 locations.

Topgolf has said construction takes between 10 months and a year on its facilities.

The Baton Rouge site was previously slated to become the city’s first Main Event Entertainment location, but that company dropped out and is now expected to build a location at the Mall of Louisiana.