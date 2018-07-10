Topgolf hosting mysterious ‘ambition auditions’ to find staff

A three-story golf driving range will soon stage “ambition auditions” for the 500 or more people they want to hire before the glitzy and high-tech all-season center opens this year in Brooklyn Center near Minneapolis.

As The Star Tribune reports, Dallas-based Topgolf just announced its offbeat approach to screening applicants for its 46th location and it foreshadows what could be coming to Baton Rouge when Topgolf opens its $10 million center off Siegen Lane.

Topgolf has said the 65,000-square-foot open-air center near Minneapolis will have 102 multiplayer bays with balls tracked by data-absorbing microchips, 11 exterior targets, 270 flat-screen televisions, a 50-table restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot terrace and another 3,000 square feet for hosting private gatherings.

The Baton Rouge location will feature 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. It also will include a full-service restaurant and bar.

Applicants for the Minnesota Topgolf are being directed to topgolf.com/careers, where they will learn where the off-site “ambition auditions” will be held starting the week of July 30.

While the jobs that need filling sound pretty traditional—servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services, etc.—how Topgolf is going about finding employees is not.

Company executives are calling it “ambition hiring.” It’s “cloaked in mystery but full of intrigue,” read Topgolf’s statement announcing the casting call.

