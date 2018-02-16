Topgolf buys former Tinseltown theater site off Siegen Lane for $3.65M

Topgolf, which is building its first Louisiana venue off Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, has purchased the former Tinseltown theater site on North Mall Drive for $3.65 million.

The documents were filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court late Thursday—two days after the company announced that it had broken ground at the site.

The seller is listed as Siegen Lane Marketplace Company LLC and Siegen Lane Properties LLC of Delaware, holding companies belonging to Siegen Lane Marketplace owner Olshan Properties of New York City.

The sale of the site is not entirely unexpected. Topgolf, a high-tech driving range and entertainment venue, had the parcel rezoned in November for its $10 million, 55,000-square-foot venue. The city-parish issued construction permits in January.

Topgolf’s Baton Rouge venue will have 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. Games are played using microchipped balls that permit players to compete with one another and track the accuracy and the distance of their shots.