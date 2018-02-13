TopGolf breaks ground on Baton Rouge venue, first in Louisiana

TopGolf has started construction of its $10 million Baton Rouge location at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane that’s slated to open at the end of this year or in early 2019.

The Dallas-based sports entertainment company confirms this morning that ground has been broken at the site. The project will bring roughly 325 full- and part-time jobs to the Baton Rouge area.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday than with this announcement regarding our first venue in Louisiana,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway says in a statement.

The city-parish issued a construction permit to the company last month. Also in the statement, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome praised the groundbreaking and noted the new jobs that will be created by the entertainment venue.

The Baton Rouge location will feature 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. It also will include a full-service restaurant and bar.

TopGolf offers high-tech golf games via microchipped balls that permit players to compete with one another, and track the accuracy and the distance of their shots. There are more than 40 TopGolf locations in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

