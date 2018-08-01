TopGolf to begin hiring this year, but won’t open until 2019

TopGolf will begin the hiring process for over 300 staff positions at the new Baton Rouge location off Siegen Lane late this year, a company spokeswoman told Daily Report this afternoon.

Still, says Morgan Schaaf, communications manager for the company, the Baton Rouge TopGolf won’t be opening until early 2019.

Schaaf says she does not have an exact opening date and wouldn’t give details about the construction timeline. The Dallas-based sports entertainment company broke ground at the Siegen Lane Marketplace location mid-February.

TopGolf has been expanding its entertainment-focused driving ranges where golf enthusiasts can hit microchipped golf balls in a 215-yard outfield across the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Players compete with one another or against themselves, tracking the accuracy and distance of their shots.

There are more than 40 TopGolf locations.

The $10-million south Baton Rouge location will feature 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. The three-story building will include a full-service restaurant and bar.