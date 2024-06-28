Tips from EMS for Navigating the Heat & Hurricanes

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services

As the summer sun blazes high in the sky, paramedics with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year. The scorching heat brings with it a surge in emergency calls, as people succumb to heat-related illnesses and accidents. In addition to battling the elements, paramedics must also remain vigilant during hurricane season, ready to respond swiftly to any crisis that may arise.

With temperatures soaring, the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke become all too real. Here are some tips from EBR EMS to stay cool and hydrated while dealing with the summer heat.

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall or public library. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Take a cool shower or bath to cool off.

Stay hydrated with water, rather than drinking sugary beverages.

Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can help replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.

Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually.

Check the local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.

Check on elderly friends and neighbors. People over the age of 65 are more prone to heat-related health problems.

While battling the heat is a formidable task, hurricane season also runs during the hottest months, from June to November. During a hurricane, EMS uses a triage system to dispatch paramedics, so the time it takes for an ambulance to reach you is much greater than normal due to the influx of calls. Being prepared for medical emergencies can help ensure you and your family’s wellbeing, even in the face of the most challenging circumstances.

Here are some tips to help you get started:

To begin preparing, you should build an emergency kit. Gather extra water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, medications and copies of important documents.

Use a checklist to prepare what you and your family will need in your home, car or when you evacuate.

Keep an updated list of medical information, allergies, medications, doctors and insurance cards.

Make sure you have access to a battery-powered portable radio and extra batteries to stay informed of what’s happening in your area by listening to weather radio and news.

It’s also recommended to make a family communications plan. Prepare a list of emergency contacts and keep your mobile phone and charger nearby.

Remember to check on elderly people in your family and neighborhood.

Use a generator outdoors only and away from windows.

More information from EBR EMS can be found online at brla.gov/EMS.