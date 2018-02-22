Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2018 Influential Women in Business awards

There are just two days left to submit your nomination for the 2018 Influential Women in Business awards.

Nominations are being accepted through 5 p.m. Friday. No exceptions will be made beyond the deadline.

Business Report, which extended the nomination period due to the Mardi Gras holiday, is seeking nominees from all walks of life for the Influential Women in Business awards.

The honor is given to outstanding professional women in the Baton Rouge area who are using their work in the private, public and nonprofit sectors to improve quality of life in the Capital Region.

The 2018 Influential Women in Business class will be profiled in the May 22 issue of Business Report and honored at an awards ceremony to be held at the Crowne Plaza on Wednesday, June 6.

Before nominating someone, check our list of past honorees to make sure they haven’t already been recognized. Make your nominations online now.