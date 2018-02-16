Time is running out to nominate someone for the 2018 Influential Women in Business awards

The nomination period for the 2018 Influential Women in Business awards has been extended due to the Mardi Gras holiday.

The honor is annually given to outstanding professional women in the Baton Rouge area who are using their work in the private, public and nonprofit sectors to make the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play.

Business Report is seeking nominees from all walks of life for its Influential Women in Business honorees. Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. No exceptions will be made beyond the deadline.

The 2018 Influential Women in Business class will be profiled in the May 22 issue of Business Report and honored at an awards ceremony to be held at the Crowne Plaza on June 6.

Before nominating someone, check our list of past honorees to make sure they haven’t already been recognized. Make your nominations online now.