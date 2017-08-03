It’s time for the joy that is Louisiana’s annual sales tax holiday

Parents shopping for back-to-school supplies, someone searching for that new TV or a homeowner needing to replace a broken refrigerator all could shop for those items on Friday and Saturday with a lessened state sales tax—a whopping 2%.

Most retail purchases during those two days will be charged 3% state sales tax, rather than the full 5%. One caveat: the exemption applies to the first $2,500 of the purchase price of eligible items.

The sales tax holiday doesn’t apply to new cars, and it doesn’t affect local sales tax rates.

More details are available on the Department of Revenue’s website.