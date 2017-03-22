Tiger Deaux-nuts renovating, expanding menu

Tiger Deaux-nuts is undergoing a major renovation and will revamp its menu to include more savory items and brunch-centered offerings.

Owner Jeff Herman says the doughnut shop, located at 5162 Government St. in Mid City, is still open even though construction is currently underway.

It will likely close briefly at some point, Herman says, adding that he’s aiming to complete the renovations by June 2—National Doughnut Day.

Tiger Deaux-nuts moved to its current Mid City spot around two years ago, and offers a variety of regular and gourmet doughnuts as well as breakfast sandwiches and king cakes.

“We’re pretty much wiping the slate clean,” Herman says. “We’re taking the space that feels like it’s 1965 and making it feel like 2017.”

Herman says he will expand the hours along with the menu. The updated menu will feature items like a brisket, egg and cheese sandwich, a chicken bacon ranch sandwich and a brunch burger with bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and tomato marmalade.

“We definitely do a lot of people who aren’t awake at noon,” Herman says. “This gives a lot of people an opportunity who don’t normally get to come.”

—Sam Karlin