Tiger Bend Road subdivision on hold after Metro Council punts on rezoning request

After his plans to develop a 106-lot subdivision off Tiger Bend Road received a favorable nod from the Planning Commission on Monday, the developer of The Sanctuary now finds his project in a state of limbo.

At its zoning meeting Wednesday, the Metro Council deferred voting on a request to rezone roughly 75.5 acres at 17920 Tiger Bend Road, just south of Babin Lane, from agriculture rural to residential. The council will now take the request up at its June 21 meeting

Councilman Dwight Hudson, who made known his intentions to defer the project before the advertised public hearing, said he wanted to continue the conversations between the developer, Corbin Ladner, and opposing parties living in the nearby Meadows and Lake at White Oak subdivisions.

“If we continue the process that we began a several months ago … we can end up with a good development for that area and a good development for all the parish,” Hudson said.

Several meetings to discuss the project and solicit feedback from neighbors were held prior to Monday’s meeting of the Planning Commission, which sent The Sanctuary’s plans to the council with a vote. Some nearby residents oppose the development, citing concerns about its density, land usage, the alleged clear cutting of the property, traffic and flooding. Stretches of Tiger Bend flooded in August.

Barry Toups, president of The Meadows homeowners association, told the council on Wednesday that residents haven’t had time to digest the Planning Commission’s vote. They also would like time to secure experts and drainage engineers to address flooding and traffic.

Ladner says he understands Hudson’s reasoning for the deferment, though he ultimately feels he will prevail. He adds that he’s maintained an open line of communication with the residents and nearby homeowners associations. He also acknowledges that flooding impacted the area in August. However, Ladner says his property did not flood and there would be two-way entrances and exits so residents can leave for safety in the event of another flood.

Ladner also says he’s already made a number of concessions—such as reducing the density and increasing lot sizes—and doesn’t intend to clear cut the land as some residents believe.

“I did give up a million dollars in lot sales,” he adds. “Hopefully, there’s some middle ground to be had.”

—Alexandria Burris