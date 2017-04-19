Tickets on sale for 2017 Influential Women in Business Awards Luncheon

Join Business Report in honoring nine Capital Region women for their work in the public, private and nonprofit sectors at this year’s Influential Women in Business Awards Luncheon. In its 20th year, the award program honors women who make the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play.

The luncheon will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge, and tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets are $45 each, with tables of 10 available for $450.

This year’s honorees are:

Sarah Broome, executive director of THRIVE Baton Rouge

Camille Conaway, vice president for policy and research for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry

Helena Cunningham, founder and CEO of National Housing Consultant Services

Karen Holden, CEO of Providence

Kelly Hurtado, executive director of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation

Julie Laperouse, director of training for Emergent Method, and founder and owner of Screaming Peacock

Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Louisiana

Gaye Sandoz, director of the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator

Monique Scott-Spaulding, a Jani-King franchise owner in Baton Rouge

The featured keynote speaker for the awards luncheon is Carolyn Rodz, founder and CEO of Circular Board, a collaborative accelerator for growth-oriented female entrepreneurs who lead or aspire to build businesses with multimillion-dollar revenues.

Rodz has helped raise billions of dollars in capital for innovative organizations, and created a luxury retail line that sold in more than 400 stores worldwide, including Neiman Marcus, Harrods and Bloomingdale’s. She was recognized by Inc. as one of “17 Women to Watch in 2017,” and now serves as an advocate for women entrepreneurs, connecting them to sources of capital, strategic partners and mentors to create businesses that scale.

Along with being celebrated at the luncheon, all of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the May 9 issue of Business Report. Get complete details on the Influential Women in Business Awards Luncheon and purchase tickets. Also, learn more about other 2017 Business Report events.