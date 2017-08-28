Tickets available for ‘Business Report’ Top 100 luncheon, Louisiana Business Symposium

Join Business Report in honoring the Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center.

Economist Loren Scott will deliver the keynote address and unveil his economic forecast for 2018 and 2019 in Louisiana and the Capital Region with his characteristic homespun humor. Scott is on the 32-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest. He also is co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:45 a.m. EATEL Business, Fishman Haygood, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV and Regions are sponsoring the event. Tickets to the luncheon are $45 per person or $450 for a reserved table of 10. Get tickets.

Included in the ticket price is admission to that morning’s Louisiana Business Symposium, focusing this year on company culture. Greg Hawks, a corporate culture specialist with Hawks Agency, is the featured speaker for the event.

The sessions, presented by the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management, will explore being intentional about crafting a company culture to produce results through alignment of thinking, creating a dynamic space for transparent interaction and enabling diversity of perspectives. The first session is from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.; the second, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

For two decades, Hawks has mentored leaders, developed teams, crafted culture, and empowered employees. He originated the Like An Owner® platform, based on the premise that organizations who commit to implement an ownership culture will find loyalty and rapid growth, regularly.

