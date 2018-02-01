Tickets available for the 2018 Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala

Join Business Report as it celebrates its 2018 Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees at a special gala taking place on Thursday, April 12, at Crowne Plaza.

The gala kicks off with a cocktail and buffet reception at 6:30 p.m, with the awards presentation to follow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $80, and tables of 10 are available for $750.

Presented annually by Business Report and Junior Achievement, the Business Awards and Hall of Fame highlights the successes, accomplishments and contributions of local businesses and entrepreneurs, as selected by a panel of five independent judges. This year’s honorees are:

Hall of Fame Laureate: Newton Thomas

Businessperson of the Year: Diane Allen of Diane Allen & Associates

Young Businessperson of the Year: Chad Foster of Gator Millworks

Company of the Year (100 or more employees): ITI Technical College

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees): General Informatics

All of the honorees will be profiled in the March 27 issue of Business Report. Get complete event details and tickets, and check out the full schedule of Business Report events planned for this year.