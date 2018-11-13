ThreeSixtyEight founders named to ‘Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Kenny Nguyen and Gus Murillo—co-founders of Baton Rouge-based ThreeSixtyEight—have been named to Forbes 2018 30 Under 30 list for the marketing and advertising sector.

Nguyen, 28, and Murillo, 26, co-founded Big Fish Presentations in 2011, merging with local creative agency Hatchit Co. to create ThreeSixtyEight in 2016. Nguyen, named to Business Report’s 2017 40 Under 40 list, leads the company as CEO, with Murillo overseeing finances and operations as COO.

The company—a full-service branding, marketing and advertising agency—has landed big-name clients such as CenturyLink, McGraw-Hill Education, GE and Pepsi, according to Forbes. Locally, the agency did work for Government Street eatery Soji: Modern Asian and Tin Roof Brewing Co.

Nguyen says they were told they made the semifinals for the list, but had no clue they would be picked. ThreeSixtyEight differentiates itself from other marketing agencies, says Nguyen, through the company’s focus on experiential-type work, the human experience and community development with the events they host.

He also credited Big Fish Presentations, which still operates as a part of ThreeSixtyEight, for drawing in larger named clients to the agency.

In the next year, ThreeSixtyEight will focus on strategic consulting engagements, hosting another Some Assembly Required event and expanding in the Denver market by picking up more clients and possibly opening a Colorado office.