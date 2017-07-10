Threats to lawmakers spike in 2017

U.S. Capitol Police have investigated more threats to members of Congress in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016, says the chief law enforcement official for the House.

The Associated Press reports the numbers were revealed in a memo today on the Federal Election Commission website as lawmakers seek the panel’s guidance on using campaign funds to improve security at their residences.

The numbers come on the heels of the June shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and four other people when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP. Scalise remains hospitalized nearly a month ago after the shooting.

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving provided today’s numbers to the FEC, saying they constitute a “new daily threat environment faced by members of Congress.”

In the first half of the year, U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 950 threatening communications to lawmakers. Last year, police investigated 902 such communications.

“The increased use of social media has created a new avenue for individuals with ill intent to publish threatening communications directed toward members of the House of Representatives,” Irving wrote to FEC Chairman Steven T. Walther. “The anonymous nature of these postings makes it particularly challenging for the United States Capitol Police, and it is imperative that we do everything possible to protect our elected representatives.

