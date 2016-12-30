Rainy forecast won’t stop Red Stick Revelry events, but attendance may take a hit

Despite a forecast calling for a chilly night with a 90% chance of rain, New Year’s Eve events planned as part of the 4th annual Red Stick Revelry will go on as scheduled in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday.

“The evening venues are still planned to go on as usual,” Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says. “We’ll just see how things go.”

Rannah Gray, one of the Red Stick Revelry organizers, says the event has drawn upwards of 20,000 people to downtown in years past, although only 5,000 to 6,000 can fit in the actual event space at Galvez Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square. Gray says it’s too early to tell how many people will show up for this year’s celebration given the weather forecast.

“We’ve all seen the weather change quickly, and so our philosophy is pretty much we proceed and plan on having it until something happens that makes it impossible,” she says.

Even if it does rain, Gray says, downtown has increased its number of restaurants, bars and hotels, giving revelers additional indoor spaces to go besides the outdoor events.

There are many other New Year’s Eve events taking place at downtown bars and restaurants, including parties at Tsunami, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and the Shaw Center River Terrace, among others.

Aside from downtown, dozens of other venues are hosting New Year’s Eve parties and special menus. Check out a rundown of what’s all taking place on Saturday in Baton Rouge from 225 Dine.

Red Stick Revelry kicks off with a family-friendly celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to be followed by live entertainment and a fireworks show over the Mississippi River between 7 p.m. and midnight. The National Weather Service forecasts a 90% chance of rain Saturday night and a low of 62 degrees.

—Sam Karlin