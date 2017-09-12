Introducing the iPhone X

An edge-to-edge screen, facial recognition technology and no home button. These are the features of the new iPhone X (pronounced ten).

Apple’s newest smartphone—as well as new iPhone 8 and a larger iPhone 8 plus—were unveiled during a special event today at the tech company’s California headquarters.

Coming 10 years after it’s original, the new iPhone X has a brand new water and dust resistant design and FaceID, a depth-sensing front camera that will unlock the phone by detecting a user’s face, TechCrunch reports.

The iPhone X also is made from surgical grade glass and stainless steel—which Apple claims makes the smartphone more durable than other phones.

The phone retails at $999 for 64GB model, with a larger 256GB option.

