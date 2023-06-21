The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, The Neuromedical Center Clinic, and The Neuromedical Rehabilitation Hospital: A physician-led campus for the Gulf South’s world-class neurological care [sponsored]

For decades, the physician-owned The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, The NeuroMedical Center, and The NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital have worked together to provide services to patients from across the nation through the leadership of physicians and with a vision to offer much needed access to high quality and lower cost.

The award-winning healthcare providers, known jointly as “The NeuroMedical Center Campus” in Baton Rouge, have been home to one of the nation’s largest and most trusted groups of neurological experts. With multidisciplinary teams of specialists and subspecialists who work together to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate the full range of brain, spine, and nervous system conditions, the Campus is backed by advanced state-of-the-art diagnostics, advanced imaging capabilities, leading-edge spine surgery technologies, and experts who provide world-class care to more than 170,000 patients each year.

Winner of Press Ganey’s 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award, the Spine Hospital’s CEO Terri L. Hicks values this recognition because it reflects patients’ feedback.

“Being honored nationally by the patients we treat right here in our community is the best recognition we could receive,” said Hicks. “This feedback just further affirms our entire team about why we do what we do every day. It truly is all about the patients.”

