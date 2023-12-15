The MidCity Makers Market returns after a yearlong hiatus

When MidCity Makers Market announced it was ending the popular crafts market on Government Street last year, a flood of community members expressed their disappointment on its goodbye Instagram post.

The MidCity Makers Market had been the neighborhood’s go-to event to gift shop and discover local businesses and artists since 2016.

After a year to recharge and reimagine the concept, the popular market is returning to Mid City tonight—from 6 to 9.

The event will include 20 local makers and businesses that sell gift and personal items such as jewelry, soap, snacks, art and clothing. The market will partner with neighboring businesses like Rad Dad, D’s Garden Center, The Parker Barber and Barracuda for food and drink specials.

