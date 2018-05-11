Louisiana bill on Senate floor would make it easier for cops to ticket you for texting and driving

A bill passed by a Senate committee Thursday would make it easier for police to issue citations for texting and driving by expanding the list of prohibited cellular activities, like taking “selfies” and checking social media sites, in an attempt to decrease traffic accidents, LSU Manship School News Service reports.

Law enforcement authorities say that under current law, they can’t ticket drivers who insist that they were using their phones for something other than texting, but with the new bill, written by Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, just holding a phone would be against the law starting in 2019. Drivers other than on-duty law enforcement officers would be forced to use hands-free technology to avoid being ticketed.

School zone laws already forbid drivers from accessing social media sites, manually typing anything or using a phone camera.

The bill was unanimously approved in the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee and now heads to the Senate floor. The House previously passed the bill with a 53-34 vote.

A first citation would cost drivers $125, a second the violation up to $250 and any after that could result in a 15-day-suspension of the driver’s license.

Insurance company representative Kevin Cunningham argued the bill would have more bite if it made using phones a moving violation that could be rated by insurance companies, but Huval says a high fine or increased insurance premiums would disproportionately affect parents of younger drivers who violate the law.

Read the full story.