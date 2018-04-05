Texas-based NuBlu Energy opens Port Allen LNG plant

NuBlu Energy, a Texas-based supplier of liquefied natural gas for commercial, rail, marine and industrial applications, has opened its new LNG liquefaction facility in Port Allen for commercial production.

The 30,000 gallons per day plant features NuBlu’s patented modular technology and is designed for an increased capacity of 90,000 gallons per day if regional LNG needs increase.

The facility, located on Riverview Road, will support the region’s marine, power generation, asphalt, long-haul transportation, gas interruption and other energy markets.

NuBlu broke ground on the facility in October 2016.

“Completion of the Port Allen project represents the successful commercialization of the NuBlu technology,” Josh Payne, NuBlu vice president of business development, says in a statement. “We are also bringing another option to the LNG market. This plant lays the foundation for efficient LNG production on a modular level preserving the efficiencies recognized by larger production facilities.”