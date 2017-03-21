Texas-based lawn care tech startup expands to Baton Rouge

An Austin-based tech company that lets customers book lawn care services online is expanding to Baton Rouge.

LawnStarter is rolling out in the metro area this week. Customers needing landscapers for recurring services can go to LawnStarter’s website, put in their address and get an automated quote. The company then matches the user with a lawn care provider in the area, takes a 10-20% cut and sends them out to the customer’s property, all through the website or app.

LawnStarter co-founder and COO Ryan Farley says the company services almost exclusively homeowners and renters looking for an easier way to get lawn care. The company’s algorithms use public land data to calculate automatic quotes based on the size of a yard, and customers can request additional services like mulching for an extra cost.

Farley and his partners, Steve Corcoran and Jonas Weigert, stumbled upon the idea in 2013 when trying to help a friend get a lawn care business off the ground.

“We saw there weren’t many good business management solutions or marketing services to help lawn care businesses,” Farley says. “We realized this lack of technology is what drove a lot of bad customer experiences.”

While LawnStarter takes a cut, Farley says the service helps reduce overhead for lawn care providers by connecting them with more customers in areas where they are already working, preventing them from waiting around for the next job or driving long distances.

LawnStarter is now in 14 metro areas, and Baton Rouge users will be able to access the service through the website this week. Farley says Baton Rouge’s fast-paced growth and large number of small businesses drew him to expand here.

He initially expects the service to connect to 15-20 lawn care providers in the Baton Rouge metro area. Additional providers will be added as demand grows.

