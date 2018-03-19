Taxpayers footing bill in Schedler’s sexual harassment lawsuit

Louisiana officials have retained Baton Rouge attorney John Walsh, of Shows, Cali and Walsh LLP, to defend the state and Secretary of State Tom Schedler in the sexual harassment lawsuit he is facing from an employee, NOLA.com reports.

According to his contract, Walsh, hired March 6, can bill the state $175 per hour for work on Schedler’s sexual harassment case, the standard rate given to outside attorneys working for Louisiana government.

The state may eventually hire additional attorneys, but Walsh is the only person to so far be extended a contract in the sexual harassment case, according to the Louisiana Division of Administration and office of the Secretary of State.

Floyd Falcon, of Avant & Falcon in Baton Rouge, has been hired to represent Schedler in a personal capacity, but it’s uncertain who is paying his fees. Falcon says the state isn’t picking up his tab, but he’s refused to say if Schedler is paying him personally.

The female employee sued Schedler and the state in February. Schedler intends to serve out the remainder of his term which ends in 2020, but not seek reelection.

Read more.