Tax Foundation ranks Louisiana business climate 41st in nation

The Tax Foundation released its 2020 rankings today, putting Louisiana in the bottom rankings for its business tax climate.

The latest report breaks down the tax climate in each state based on everything from how early they celebrate Tax Freedom Day to residents’ tax burden as a percentage of income.

The Tax Foundation used a compilation of these rankings to score the state’s business tax climate, measuring how each state’s laws on corporate, individual income, sales, unemployment insurance and property taxes affect economic development.

The foundation ranked Louisiana at No. 41, meaning it’s less favorable for business.

The report ranks each state’s tax rates and collections per capita on a separate scale of one to 50, with one being the state with the highest rate. Louisiana’s sales tax rate and collections continue to be high compared to other states, yet property taxes were in the lower 80%.

Louisiana had some of the lowest rankings in areas like the state business tax climate (41), the gas tax (43), liquor tax (42), and state and local property tax collections (44). The state ranked highly in other areas, however, like the combined state and local sales tax rates (2), and combined sales tax collections per capita (3).

While the combined rate has consistently rated high, Louisiana’s state sales tax rate—currently set a 4.45%—ranks 38th in the nation, however. At the previous 5% rate, Louisiana would have tied with North Dakota and Wisconsin for the 33rd spot. The highest state sales tax rate is in Californa, at 7.25%, but with an average local rate of 1.4%, the combined rate only ranks 9th overall.

Sales tax collections account for the largest slice of the state’s revenue, over other taxes.

The report also breaks down those sources of tax collections according to the latest data from fiscal year 2017, with sales taxes accounting for nearly 43% of collections, followed by property and other miscellaneous taxes each at 20%, income tax at nearly 15% and corporate income tax at 1.4%. See the data here.