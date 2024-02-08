Tax changes businesses need to know about for 2024

As is often the case, a new year has brought with it new tax considerations.

To help navigate the complexities of the American tax landscape, Business Report sat down with Baton Rouge-based CPA Bridget Kaigler.

Here are a few things she thinks businesses should take note of for 2024:

Corporate transparency: The Corporate Transparency Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, aims to combat illicit activity like money laundering and tax fraud. The legislation requires businesses to submit a Beneficial Ownership Information Report to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. This is of particular concern for small businesses, Kaigler says, because failure to comply may result in stiff financial penalties. The details that a business needs to include in its report vary depending on the date that business was established. Kaigler recommends consulting a knowledgeable adviser if help is needed in filing a report.

Bonuses: Depreciation allows businesses to write off a large percentage of an eligible asset’s cost in the first year that asset was purchased. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, businesses were allowed to immediately write off 100% of the asset’s cost if the asset was acquired and placed in service prior to 2023. Beginning in 2023, the bonus percentage started to decrease by 20 points each year, meaning that first-year bonus depreciation is set at 60% in 2024. A recently proposed tax package would restore first-year bonus depreciation to 100%, though the future of that tax package is uncertain.

