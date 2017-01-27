TAF increasing priority points for donations to LSU Foundation, LSU Alumni Association

Beginning next year, LSU fans will get more priority points for the donations they make to the LSU Alumni Association and the LSU Foundation.

For every $1,000 donated, one priority point will be awarded—up from the current ¼ point. TAF announced the change today, which is aimed at garnering more academic donations. TAF is also working with the LSU Health Sciences Center Foundation in New Orleans and the LSU Health Sciences Foundation in Shreveport to provide priority points for donations made to those LSU-affiliated organizations.

“We believe that these changes and the continued cooperation of our fundraising organizations will encourage private fundraising efforts and enhance academic opportunities for all students attending LSU, including LSU’s student athletes,” says TAF President and CEO Rick Perry in a prepared statement.

Priority points are used to allocate certain tickets and parking passes to LSU sporting events.

“This is an enormous change that will help philanthropic efforts across LSU,” says LSU President F. King Alexander in a prepared release.

Get complete details on changes to the priority point system.