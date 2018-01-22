TAF extends priority points to Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation donations

LSU fans can now earn Tiger Athletic Foundation priority points by donating to the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation.

As of Jan. 1, donors are eligible to receive one point for every $1,000 donation made to Pennington, according to a news release issued today.

TAF’s priority point system is used to give LSU fans the opportunity to purchase certain tickets and parking passes to athletic events. The system is based on charitable giving to TAF and other LSU-affiliated organizations like Pennington, the LSU Foundation or LSU Alumni Association.

TAF members will need to include their TAF ID number with their donation to receive points.