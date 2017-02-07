Taco Sisters eyes Baton Rouge for expansion

The new partners of the popular Lafayette-based Taco Sisters restaurant and food truck say they plan to bring their taco brand to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, The Advertiser reports.

“That’s kind of our end game,” partner Brett Hall says. “We’re looking to open in the Baton Rouge market then maybe New Orleans or Austin, anywhere with good restaurants.”

For now, the partners are opening a new Taco Sisters restaurant in Lafayette on Wednesday. The new location will be similar to restaurant’s original site in Lafayette’s Freetown neighborhood, with indoor seating, dinner service and alcoholic beverages. The core menu includes house-smoked fish, shrimp, chicken, pork and brisket served in taco, burrito or salad form and paired with flavorful sauces and veggies.

Founded in 2009 by sisters Katy and Molly Richard, Taco Sisters quickly became known for smoked fish tacos, smoked brisket burritos and its vibrant outdoor seating. Its food truck has appeared at festivals, including in Baton Rouge.

Hall and the other partners have lofty plans to grow and expand the Taco Sisters brand, but there isn’t a set timeline for when the next location will open.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Hall said. “We want to expand again as soon as we can, but for now we’re focused on satisfying the people of Lafayette. Then we’ll set our sights on opening out-of-town a little further down the line.”

The Advertiser has the full story.