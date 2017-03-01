Sweeping rule changes for golf could be coming to a course near you

The U.S. Golf Association, which governs the rules of golf for the U.S. and Mexico, and the R&A, which governs the rest of the world, announced a proposal this morning to simplify and reduce the number of main rules and definitions for the game from 34 to 24, USA Today reports.

“Our aim is to make the rules easier to follow and to apply for all golfers,” says David Rickman, executive director of governance for the R&A, in a prepared statement. “We have looked at every rule to try to find ways of making them more intuitive and straightforward, and we believe we have identified many significant improvements.”

The governing bodies will allow for a six-month comment period with a proposed implementation date of Jan. 1, 2019. Some of the many proposed changes are: A player will not receive a penalty if the ball (or ball marker) accidentally moves on the putting green or in search of a ball and caddies will no longer be able to line up a player.

“It is important that the rules continue to evolve and remain in tune with the way the modern game is played, but we have been careful not to change the game’s longstanding principles and character,” Rickman says.

USGA Executive Director and CEO Mike Davis says the rules will be an improvement for all golfers, not just those playing professionally on tour.

“This is great for all golfers, this isn’t just about elite golfers, tournament golfers or avid golfers,” he says. “If we get this right, this is about all golfers. It’s beginning golfers, recreational golfers and golfers globally. It’s been an interesting process because this has been about making the rules easier to understand, easier to read and easier to apply.”

