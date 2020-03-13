Survey: 23% of US small businesses say they’re impacted by coronavirus 

The National Federation of Independent Business Research Center’s new survey on the current impact of the coronavirus outbreak on small businesses found that while most small businesses are not currently impacted, owners are concerned about future disruptions if the outbreak continues to escalate.

The vast majority of small businesses (74%) are not currently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. However, the coronavirus outbreak is negatively impacting about 23% of small business owners. Three percent say they are positively impacted.

State-specific data is unavailable but Dawn Starns, NFIB Louisiana state director, says “We applaud Governor Edwards for being proactive and responsive to the novel coronavirus. His administration is working to ensure testing is done as soon as possible and encouraging everyone to follow the CDC’s advice on preventing illness. As the governor said, if everyone follows the guidelines and avoids panicking, Louisiana’s small businesses can avoid a negative impact.”

Nationwide, of those small business owners not currently impacted, 43% anticipate their business being impacted if the coronavirus outbreak spreads to, or spreads more broadly in, their immediate area over the next three months. Twenty percent do not expect to be impacted if the outbreak spreads, and another 37% are not sure.

Of those businesses negatively impacted, 39% are experiencing supply chain disruptions, 42% slower sales, and 4% sick employees. The 4% of owners citing sick employees likely responded this way out of heightened concern and precautions with sick employees showing some signs of cold or flu-like symptoms, not necessarily because they have employees who have tested positive for the virus.

The level of concern among small business owners about the coronavirus impacting their business varies greatly in these initial weeks of the outbreak. About 44% of small business owners are “somewhat” or “very” concerned about its potential impact on their business (28% and 16% respectively). Another 37% are slightly concerned, while18% are not at all concerned. Read the full study.