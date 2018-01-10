Support for police tax wanes ahead of Metro Council vote

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and to clarify that Councilman LaMont Cole was a supporter, but not a co-sponsor, of the tax.

As the Metro Council prepares to decide whether to put a new property tax dedicated to increasing police salaries on the April ballot, at least two early backers of the measure have backed off, casting further doubt on whether the contentious measure will pass.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s team is in the middle of a review of police salaries and benefits, with Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel saying the administration is focused on increasing starting pay for recruits. Councilman Matt Watson has said that’s the goal of his proposed tax.

“We feel like we can do that. That’s what we’re committed to doing now,” Gissel says, adding the administration is concerned Watson’s tax proposal could confuse voters, who will also be deciding whether to re-authorize a longstanding tax for police on the same ballot. Broome never received a detailed breakdown of Watson’s proposal, Gissel adds, and doesn’t have enough information to take a position on the tax.

Watson introduced the 8-mill property tax—which would apply to all property owners within the city limits and not be subject to the homestead exemption—in November with the backing of council members Barbara Freiberg, Tara Wicker, Chandler Loupe and Trae Welch. Councilman LaMont Cole announced his support early on as well.

At least two of those members, Freiberg and Cole, have backed off after further review of the measure. If council members put it on the ballot and voters approve it in April, it would raise $15 million per year for police pay raises, including a bump in starting pay from $32,900 per year to over $40,000.

“I have some serious concerns,” Freiberg says, chiefly about how the money would be spent and whether there is enough accountability with the dedicated tax. “I had some reservations from the beginning, but I did want to support it. I’m not sure my concerns have been resolved.”

Watson, who did not return calls seeking comment, went on Talk Louisiana, a public radio show, this morning to tout the plan. He had promised to unveil a more detailed breakdown of where the $15 million would go, but had not provided it as of this morning. At least one council member, Tara Wicker, says she did receive more data and is still supporting the measure.

While the council has to declare the tax item an “emergency” to put it on the ballot, because it is not a congressional, gubernatorial or fall election, it only needs a majority of the council—seven votes—to pass tonight, says Council Administrator Ashley Beck. That’s different than the typical rules for an “emergency” item, which needs eight votes.

Still, it appears the tax measure may be lacking the necessary support, though council members have been known to change votes at the last minute.

Buddy Amoroso, a supporter of the the measure, doesn’t think it will pass tonight, adding the city finance department has been unable to provide an adequate answer to how much the pay raises would cost the retirement system. Broome has not provided resources to answer questions surrounding the idea, Amoroso says.

“I think it’s a shame,” he says. “I think the mayor could have worked with us, she could have had her staff work with us. We just don’t have the resources to figure that out.”

Broome responded that the council has its own budget office, and that her finance staff has been more than helpful.

“I take exception to that. He reached out to our finance department and we have a series of email exchanges and that just started last week,” Broome says.

Broome adds that her administration has “in no way” tried to obstruct the proposal, and notes she has publicly said she needs more information about the measure before supporting it.

Council members Dwight Hudson, Chauna Banks and Scott Wilson, also oppose the plan and say they will vote no tonight. Other members didn’t return messages seeking comment.

—Sam Karlin