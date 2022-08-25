Supercharge your marketing plan with personalization

It’s no secret these days that your brand has to maintain an omnichannel presence to reach customers across all platforms and devices with a unified message. Establishing a comprehensive digital presence typically includes a strong website, active social media channels, email and SMS campaigns, local and organic SEO, and so on or your customer will find your competitor instead.

Feeling overwhelmed yet?

When done correctly, omnichannel marketing is incredibly useful but without a custom approach tailored to your audience’s needs, you’re just throwing darts with a blindfold on.

So how can you focus on creating a positive omnichannel marketing experience to acquire new customers, reduce churn and build a positive reputation for your brand?

Enter data-driven marketing, the approach of optimizing brand communications based on detailed customer information to develop the best strategies for ROI. By analyzing customer data and personalizing content, marketers can refine customer segments, track behaviors and uncover insights into customer interest and intent. Personalization is the key to understanding customers, so you can engage with them in the right way at the right time and on the right channels.

Here are a few key tactics to incorporate data-driven marketing and enhance personalization across your marketing channels. Read the full blog here.