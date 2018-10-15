Sunshine Bridge closure impacts employee commutes, business logistics

The Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville remains closed indefinitely this morning, going on day three with no word yet as to when it might reopen, following a Friday morning barge collision that caused substantial damage to the bridge.

Transportation officials initially hoped to reopen one side while repairs took place, but realized that would not be possible as the damage is “much more severe than initially anticipated,” says DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

For the 25,000-plus people who travel across the bridge daily, that means taking an alternate route across other Mississippi River bridges in either Baton Rouge or Gramercy, in many cases adding an hour to their daily commute.

The situation has been the source of much discussion among industries and businesses that rely on the Sunshine Bridge, says Scott Kirkpatrick, executive director of CRISIS—Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure.

It also points to the need for another span crossing the river, he adds.

“The Capital Region has very few crossings, and one going down is obviously not only a problem for logistics, but for the number of people crossing every day for work purposes,” Kirkpatrick says. “Stories of commutes being extended over an hour are dismaying.”

CF Industries, a major fertilizer and chemical plant in Donaldsonville, is “closely monitoring” the bridge closure, says spokesman Chris Close. The plant has about 480 employees and another 500 to 800 contractors on site.

“A large portion of our workforce resides east of the Mississippi River and relies on the Sunshine Bridge for their daily commute,” Close says. “The alternate route over the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge could add 45-60 minutes to their commute depending on traffic.”

The closure has not caused any disruptions to operations at CF, he adds.

The bridge closure is also presenting logistical problems for the sugarcane industry, which is in harvesting season, American Sugar Cane League Manager Jim Simon says in a statement. Farmers on the east bank in Sorrento who must haul cane to mills across the river are at a particular disadvantage.

DODT has been working over the weekend to assess the extent of damage and determine how it will go about making short-term and permanent repairs, Wilson says, adding he hopes to have more updates by this afternoon.

“I don’t want the public to think the bridge is in danger of collapse, but we are erring on the side of public safety,” Wilson says.