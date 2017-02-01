Nominations being accepted for 2017 Influential Women in Business

There is still plenty of time to submit nominations for the Business Report’s 2017 class of Influential Women in Business.

The honor, a 20-year tradition, is given to trailblazing professional women in the Baton Rouge area who are using their work in the private, public and nonprofit sectors to make the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play.

Business Report is accepting nominees from all walks of life. Nominations are being accepted online until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb 10. No exceptions will be made beyond the deadline.

The 2017 Influential Women in Business class will be profiled in the May 9 issue of Business Report and honored at an awards ceremony taking place on May 17 at the Crowne Plaza.

Before nominating someone, check our list of past honorees to confirm they haven’t already been recognized.

Make your nomination, and get more details about all of Business Report’s events in 2017.