Submit nominees for ‘Business Report’s’ 2017 Influential Women in Business

If you haven’t done so already, take some time today to nominate a trailblazing professional woman in the Baton Rouge area for Business Report’s 2017 class of Influential Women in Business.

This will be the 20th year that the magazine honors women who are making the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play through their work in the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

Business Report is looking for nominees from all walks of life for the awards. Nominations are being accepted online until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb 10. No exceptions will be made beyond the deadline.

The 2017 Influential Women in Business class will be profiled in the May 9 issue of Business Report and honored at an awards ceremony taking place on May 17 at the Crowne Plaza.

Before nominating someone, check our list of past honorees to confirm they haven’t already been recognized.

Make your nomination, and get more details about all of Business Report’s events in 2017.