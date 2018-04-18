Studio C closing its doors in Mid City

After five years in business, Studio C—a blended gallery, interior design studio and retail shop in Mid City—is closing its doors on Government Street.

Co-owners Greg Vernice and Damien Boisvert have notified customers about the closure via the company’s social media accounts.

A closing sale will continue through the third week of May, says Vernice, with Studio C vacating the leased site at the end of that month. The closure coincides with the end of the business’ lease on Government, across from Doe’s Eat Place.

Vernice and Boisvert opened Studio C in 2013, desiring to create an eclectic home studio typically found in cities like San Francisco and New York.

Vernice says they always planned to assess their business at the end of five years.

In doing so, it became clear they hadn’t hit all of their benchmarks, he says. The business did better every year, with sales annually rising 2%-3% on average, but there was not much time to pursue other business and personal goals.

In a November 2016 Business Report Entrepreneur feature, Vernice and Boisvert said they wanted to expand into the wholesale market with custom products, grow their interior design business and open an online shopping space.

The day-to-day grind of operating Studio C made pursuing those other goals difficult.

“We want to have more free time,” Vernice says. “We have ideas for products that we want to develop for wholesale.”

Vernice and Boisvert still maintain a smaller space in The Foyer, a multi-merchant design showroom and art gallery in the Acadian Perkins Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Acadian Thruway and Perkins Road.

Studio C customers can find them there, where they sell some products found at the Government Street shop in addition to exclusive items.