Stuart Gilly on leading through uncertainty: Why moving forward is the key

In June’s episode of “Strictly Business”, entrepreneur, investor and leadership coach Stuart Gilly shared a powerful message about leading through uncertainty. His central insight is that great leaders are not defined by certainty, but by their willingness to move forward when certainty is impossible.

Gilly’s leadership journey began at age 15 when he started a construction company from his family’s garage, eventually growing it into a multimillion-dollar business. After successfully exiting that company and later leading the technology and security firm Skyhawk through another successful exit, he now advises entrepreneurs and executives as managing partner of Trility Partners and a Vistage Worldwide chair.

According to Gilly, uncertainty isn’t a temporary challenge—it’s the environment leaders operate in. While AI and rapid technological change have increased the pace of disruption, uncertainty has always been part of leadership.

“When we started the business when I was 15, uncertainty was the playbook,” Gilly says.

One of his strongest lessons focused on avoiding isolation. The times he felt most stuck were when he tried to solve every problem alone. Effective leaders seek perspective, rely on trusted advisers and make the best decisions possible with the information available.

“Experience creates confidence,” Gilly says, noting that progress comes from taking steps forward, learning from results and adjusting along the way.

He also emphasized curiosity, encouraging leaders to ask better questions, challenge assumptions and draw on the wisdom of others. Successful decisions come from a combination of experience, perspective and discernment, not certainty.

Beyond strategy, Gilly stressed the importance of people-first leadership. Transparency, honesty and genuine care build trust and resilience, especially during difficult times.

His final takeaway was simple: Confidence is built through action. As businesses navigate an increasingly complex world, Gilly reminds leaders that success is less about having all the answers and more about having the courage to keep moving forward.

Watch Stuart Gilly on “Strictly Business.”