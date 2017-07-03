Stuart Feigley reflects on 25 years of industry change

When Stuart Feigley began his career in the marketing and advertising industry a quarter century ago there were four primary media channels to reach an audience: TV, radio, outdoor and print. “Now, the web has opened things up in so many ways,” Feigley tells Business Report in the Executive Spotlight feature in the new issue. “Our team is constantly improving our data analysis skills to harness the real power of digital for our clients and help them reach their goals.”

As president of Feigley Communications, Feigley says people might be surprised to know just how involved he remains in the creative process.

“There are many facets to running this company and they all take time to do well,” he says. “I’ve worked hard on my time management skills to carve out hours here and there to close the door, pull out a legal pad and work on the next great idea.”

He’s absorbs lessons from previous jobs—from bagging groceries at Calvin’s Supermarket or working as a copywriter—and applies them to the running of a marketing and advertising firm.

Add in a love for problem solving that helps Feigley remain excited about developing solutions to client challenges as well as the task of moving the needle for those companies.

“For me, copywriter was an entry level position that taught me the mechanics of creating ads that evoke emotion and motivate people to make a change or buy a product or service,” he says. “When I became a creative director, I added managing people and advising clients on marketing strategy to my duties. Once we started the agency, experience with the financial aspects of running a business followed.”

Feigley has seen the industry evolve over the past two-plus decades he’s been at work, and the next big challenge is effectively and efficiently evaluating the data that digital provides.

“There’s so much of it to analyze that it can muddy the water and make it difficult to separate what’s important from what’s not,” he says.

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

How do you try to set your company apart from local competitors?

Our extensive background in leading research initiatives and using that data to develop sound marketing strategy in advertising, public relations, and social campaigns is a key advantage of working with our team. Our experience with developing questionnaires, studying focus groups, and evaluating the findings has led us to uncover kernels of truth that have helped our efforts be more impactful for clients.

Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.