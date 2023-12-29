Stories to remember from 2023: Energy transition spurs industrial expansion

One of the most remarkable business developments in recent years is the local industrial sector’s embrace, at least publicly, of the shift to a lower-carbon future, which had long been portrayed as a threat.

Economist Loren Scott tallies some $19 billion in projects that have been announced for the Capital Region—most of which he expects will move forward—on top of the $10.6 billion in work already underway.

Much of that work is tied to the energy transition, though not without controversy. One such project is the chemical giant Air Products’s planned facility that will store carbon in wells beneath Lake Maurepas. If successful, the project would allow Air Products to produce “blue hydrogen,” a cleaner alternative to natural gas and other fossil fuels that petrochemical manufacturers burn to make their products, but it has drawn ire from area residents.

