Stories of Mardi Gras from the Capital Region

New krewes Oshun and Shenandoah expand the Carnival calendar

The Krewe of Oshun in north Baton Rouge took its place as the initial local parade on the annual Mardi Gras calendar when it launched in 2020. This year’s parade rolled on Jan. 20.

Oshun’s organizers scheduled the parade early in the season to avoid overlapping with other local events, says krewe commissioner Sherie Thomas. The event has grown significantly since it started.

“Last year, we had about 1,000 participants in the parade, and this year we expect 73 floats and groups,” Thomas said in mid-January. “We’ve basically doubled each year.”

The parade culminates with a festival in Scotlandville Parkway that brings a boost to surrounding businesses.

On the other end of the Mardi Gras calendar, the new Krewe of Shenandoah parade takes place this year on Feb. 12, or Lundi Gras, making it the last parade on the metro Baton Rouge schedule. Wisconsin native Julie Crow founded the event after moving to the Capital City 10 years ago and becoming a Mardi Gras enthusiast.

Crow says she has hesitated to travel to New Orleans in recent years because of crime, and, instead, began taking part in more local Mardi Gras celebrations. That sparked a decision to create a krewe for her neighborhood, 2,100-resident Shenandoah.

“I said to my husband one day, ‘Wait a minute. Why don’t we have a Mardi Gras parade on this side of town?’”

Crow and other volunteers spent several months planning, seeking permits and organizing the inaugural event. They raised about $15,000 from sponsors to pay costs associated with the parade, including insurance and barricade rentals.

The king cake business is sweet

Parades and balls might be confined to single dates, but king cake sales at local bakeries and grocery stores stay steady from Jan. 6 through Fat Tuesday.

The Ambrosia Bakery in Baton Rouge sells an average of 20,000 king cakes during a Mardi Gras season, says owner Felix Sherman. The Siegen Lane bakery’s team works nonstop to fill orders—especially during shorter seasons.

“This season is even shorter than last season,” Sherman says. “So everyone is urgently trying to get a king cake.”

King cakes are technically a Carnival tradition, but bakeries like Ambrosia capitalize on their popularity to sell spinoff versions during other holidays. Ambrosia is one of several local bakeries that make Christmas king cakes, as well as riffs of the pastry for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

The decades-old Washington Mardi Gras provides a boost for BTR direct flight to DC

The annual Washington Mardi Gras, hosted by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianans and the state’s congressional delegation, has sparked chartered and commercial travel to the nation’s capital from Baton Rouge for decades. But this year, many attendees took advantage of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport’s new nonstop flight to Washington’s Reagan National Airport on American Airlines.

“The nonstop American Airlines flights, particularly in the days prior and after the D.C. Mardi Gras, are close to full, if not full,” said Jim Caldwell, marketing, public relations and air service development manager, in January. “There’s definitely a lot of demand and a lot of bookings going to Washington Mardi Gras, and just travel during that period in general.”

Washington Mardi Gras accounts for only a few days on the calendar, Caldwell acknowledges, but the event was still a factor in selling the nonstop flight to American Airlines, he says.

The nonstop flight launched in June and the airport has heavily promoted it, encouraging travelers to increase usage so that BTR can maintain it. After a sluggish start, load factors have improved, Caldwell says, partly due to a local departure time change from 5:42 a.m. to 7:04 a.m..

Aside with Washington Mardi Gras, the holiday causes a spike in travel through the Baton Rouge airport, Caldwell says.

“There’s definitely a demand for outbound travel as people take advantage of that extra holiday to go to Disney World or go skiing,” he says.

But there’s also high demand for inbound travel as visitors seek to experience Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. “Generally, it’s pretty close to 50-50, inbound and outbound,” Caldwell says, “with maybe slightly higher percentages during that period for outbound.”

Throw me something, mister

At 44-year-old Party Time, Mardi Gras is a season of its own, fostering sales comparable to Halloween and Christmas.

“The first big rush we see is getting your house decorated, so we sell a lot of ribbon, ornaments, garland and things like that,” owner Monty Travis says. “A lot of people like to turn their Christmas trees into Mardi Gras trees.”

Sales of purple, green and gold parade and party attire increase as the season progresses, Travis says. Eight years ago, Party Time began designing and producing its own line of custom Mardi Gras T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts and other clothing items.

The store sees high demand from float riders for beads and small toys to throw to awaiting crowds. Custom cups and party paraphernalia are also big sellers.

“We’ll go through 1,500 cases of beads,” Travis says. “For the all the Mardi Gras items, we’ve seen an increase in sales every year.”

Home on a parade route? It’s a selling point

Many Baton Rouge parades roll through residential neighborhoods, including beloved events like the Krewe of Southdowns parade and the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade.

They’re not limited to Mardi Gras. The Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day parade in mid-March, which attracts an estimated 200,000, rolls through the Garden District, and every Fourth of July, Kenilworth hosts its Independence Day parade. Owning a home on a parade route is seen as a plus, says veteran south Baton Rouge real estate agent and Locations Real Estate owner Vicki Spurlock.

“I think it definitely is a selling point more than not,” Spurlock says. “In New Orleans, a lot of people who live on the routes leave town, but here, it’s a big part of living in neighborhoods like Southdowns, Spanish Town and the Garden District.”

“Whenever we have a house on the parade route, I always tell clients about it,” Spurlock says, adding that properties located on parade routes always generate interest.

Spurlock can’t quantify the dollar-for-dollar value of the phenomenon, but says it definitely delivers an X factor.

“The marketability is much higher because people look forward to having a parade house and a parade party,” she says. “As parades have gotten bigger and more prominent, people like being on them or at least being within walking distance to them.”