StorageMax entering Baton Rouge market; CubeSmart plans new locations

Several storage facilities are set to pop up around Baton Rouge in the coming months, with Jackson, Mississippi-based StorageMax entering the market and CubeSmart continuing to expand.

StorageMax, which has 21 locations in Mississippi and Alabama, is planning its first Louisiana location on Burnbank Drive near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard, says Vice President Nick Newcomb.

The company paid $1 million for over two acres of land for the development in a deal that closed earlier this week. The seller was Pearson Burbank LLC, represented by Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert. Ryan Greene of NAI/Latter & Blum represented the buyer.

Newcomb says the three-story, climate-controlled facility will measure 100,000 square feet and include 600 units. It’s expected to take a little over a year to build and open in the spring of 2019.

“It’s gonna look more like an office building than a storage facility,” he says.

The storage industry is in the midst of a growth period nationwide, which may explain the rash of facilities going up in Baton Rouge, Newcomb adds. The industry is expected to stabilize in the coming years.

At least three CubeSmart developments also are in the works. The developer of the projects declined to comment through Hebert, but recently filed construction permits show plans for two new storage facilities. One, a multistory, $5.4 million, 117,000-square-foot project, is on Burbank Drive near the South Gates of LSU. Another 922-unit, three-story building is planned for Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard, and will cost $4.6 million.

That’s on top of a previously reported downtown project that will turn the old Community Coffee building into a CubeSmart.

—Sam Karlin