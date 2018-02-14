Stonehenge awarded $35M in New Markets Tax Credits

Baton Rouge-based Stonehenge Community Development has been awarded $35 million in New Markets Tax Credits from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institution Fund, the federal agency has announced.

More than $3.5 billion in NMTC credits has been awarded to 73 Community Development Entities nationwide. The awards help stimulate investment and economic growth in low-income urban neighborhoods and rural communities.

Stonehenge will use its allocation to invest in companies located in the most highly distressed communities to create high-quality jobs and foster economic development in distressed areas, a statement says.

The company also intends to invest a portion of the allocation in operating companies in non-metro areas and communities underserved by NMTC related capital.

New Orleans-based Whitney New Markets Fund LLC, the only other Louisiana entity to receive NMTC in the latest round, has been awarded $50 million in credits. The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, which has received NMTC in the past, did not apply for the latest round of tax credits, says RDA Director Chris Tyson.

The NMTC awards will help finance projects like large manufacturing plants that will create jobs and critically needed infrastructure, says U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

See the full list of NMTC recipients.