States hoping for online holiday sales to boost budgets may not get their wish

Daily Report Staff
November 21, 2018

Retail experts are anticipating that the Thanksgiving shopping weekend will once again be record-breaking, particularly for online sales. Last year, the Monday after Thanksgiving—nicknamed Cyber Monday—saw a record $6.6 billion in sales, up 16.8% from the previous year, Governing reports.

But if states are hoping for a revenue windfall in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling this year that allowed them to collect online sales taxes—not so fast.

“Ultimately, I think there will be a nice little bump to states,” says Brian Kirkell, a principal at the tax consulting firm RSM, “but it’s not going to change much.”

That’s because there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to how much the ruling will affect revenues.

In Louisiana, the state government has given itself until the end of the year to implement a new process and software for collecting sales taxes from remote online sellers. In the wake of the South Dakota v. Wayfair U.S. Supreme Court decision, Louisiana set a self-imposed Jan. 1 deadline to have the necessary software in place for remote sellers to begin collecting and remitting Louisiana state sales taxes.

Out-of-state businesses with more than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in Louisiana per year will be required to collect state sales taxes.  

Read the full Governing story, and check out a Daily Report feature on Louisiana’s online sales tax here.

