State tax uncertainty has Baton Rouge area plant managers concerned about hiring, capital investment

Though production at Baton Rouge area industrial facilities is expected to remain strong over the next six months, uncertainty about additional taxation at the state level remains a chief issue among local plant managers.

Connie Fabre, executive director of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, describes the issue as a “footnote” to the GBRIA’s second quarter survey, which shows a mostly static outlook for production, contract employment and capital expenditures at area industrial facilities over the next six months.

Still, taxation, which is a part of the greater formula in which companies consider for site selection, remains on the minds of the association’s industrial members given the ongoing legislative session and changes the Legislature made to business taxes last year.

“It’s just become more difficult. The ballgame has really changed,” Fabre says.

The state Legislature enacted a number of changes to business taxes last year, including imposing new rules to rein in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and expanding the corporate franchise tax among businesses. Gov. John Bel Edwards also proposed a sweeping tax reform package this year, but that proposal—which included a controversial commercial activity tax—died in a House committee early in the session.

Industry leaders have said changes to the Louisiana’s tax code have contributed to an less-than-favorable business climate in the state.

Fabre says GBRIA industrial members—which includes 60 petrochemical, energy, paper, pharmaceutical, pipelines, storage terminal and other facilities—have noticed a number of projects large and small go elsewhere.

She notes Louisiana’s recent loss of a $10 billion ethane cracker plant to Texas. ExxonMobil and its Saudi partner, SABIC, scouted sites in Louisiana for the plant—donned the “world’s largest” ethane cracker—but ultimately picked Texas.

It’s hard to quantify the loss of the plant, Fabre says, but she adds that “it’s not always these big, big projects” that are impacted by tax changes.

All plants are continuously investing in their plants and utilize the ITEP for investments in maintenance and product lines, for example, that have value in terms of community investment as well as contract and construction jobs over time.

“If you just build a site and just run it and don’t do anything else it declines over time,” Fabre says.

As for the survey, 35% of the plant managers surveyed say they expect their company’s capital expenditures to increase in the next six months. At least 26% expected increases in production and 23% say employment at their company would increase.

Plant managers at 31 sites, comprising 52% of GBRIA members, weighed in on the survey.

—Alexandria Burris