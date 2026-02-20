State secures $45M settlement with CVS and its PBM subsidiary

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced a $45 million settlement with CVS Health and its pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, subsidiary.

The settlement resolves three lawsuits tied to alleged consumer communication issues, regulatory concerns in PBM practices and harm to independent pharmacies. The settlement delivers $45 million to the state and will fund implementation of pharmacy benefit legislation and Medicaid fraud initiatives in partnership with the inspector general and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Murrill said in a prepared statement that the agreement avoids prolonged litigation and supports accountability in pharmaceutical pricing and PBM industry practices. CVS cooperated throughout the process, and the settlement includes no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

