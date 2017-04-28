State says downtown Baton Rouge parking garage rate hike to help replenish maintenance fund

In a move Louisiana officials say is long overdue, the state is increasing the monthly lease rate on roughly 300 spaces available to the public at a pair of downtown Baton Rouge parking garages.

The increases—to $125 and $150 per month, up from $100—will go into effect on July 1 at the LaSalle and Galvez garages. Between the two garages, there are roughly 4,000 parking spaces, but most of them are either set aside for public parking at hourly rates or leased to businesses such as the Hampton Inn & Suites.

In each garage, 150 spaces are available for area residents to lease on a monthly basis. Currently, 218 of the 300 total spaces are leased. The rate increase is expected to generate around $65,400 annually if the number of residential leases remains the same, and could raise upwards of $90,000 if the garages are fully leased out.

Division of Administration Spokesman Jacques Berry says the garages have not had a rate increase in 10 years. And, he says, the fund used to maintain the garages and other state buildings was essentially depleted by former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration, which swept the money into funds for other budget items.

“We were left with almost nothing to maintain these garages,” Berry says. “We think it’s kind of overdue.”

Chuck Perrodin, who’s lived in the area for years and leases a spot in the LaSalle garage, says the rate hike only exacerbates the lack of affordable parking options downtown.

Though he hopes downtown continues to see increased development, Perrodin says growth in recent years has eaten up a lot of available parking. He doesn’t think city-parish officials are paying enough attention to the problem, especially for residents outside the Spanish Town Parking District, which has its own designated parking permits.

“Development is squeezing out the parking spaces, and when they’re squeezing us, they’re also raising the rates,” Perrodin says. “With more and more people coming downtown, there’s less and less places to park.”

But officials with the Downtown Development District and Downtown Business Association say they haven’t heard complaints about a lack of affordable parking. DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer says the city-parish is improving the downtown parking situation with smartphone apps and additional metered spots. And parking is free downtown after 5 p.m., he adds.

“You always want to be in a situation where the parking is competitive but also affordable for people to live down here or do business down here or stay down here,” he says.

DBA Managing Director Lauren Lambert-Tompkins says that “for the most part, our business owners know they invested in a downtown area that’s not going to have a parking lot right outside their space,” but adds she has not heard complaints about a lack of parking options.

The LaSalle parking garage is at Lafayette and North streets, and the Galvez parking garage at North and North 6th streets. The monthly rate for 80 spots on the ground floor of the LaSalle garage is going up to $150, while the rate for the remaining public spots in both garages is increasing to $125 per month.

