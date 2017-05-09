State-level case can still be made in Sterling shooting, community leaders say

Although no federal charges will be brought against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the Alton Sterling killing, black community leaders say they’ve seen progress in terms of police reform, and a case can still be made against the officers on the state level, based on evidence revealed by federal investigators.

Local businessman Cleve Dunn Jr., state Rep. Edmond Jordan and community organizer Walter “Geno” McLaughlin addressed East Baton Rouge Parish Republican leaders today at their monthly Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon to discuss the Sterling decision, police reforms and how to bring the community together.

McLaughlin was one of six community members the U.S. Department of Justice briefed on the details of the agency’s Sterling investigation. Federal officials have said they did not have enough evidence to charge officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who are white, with violating the civil rights of Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, but they criticized the officers’ reckless approach.

In the briefing, McLaughlin said he learned there was a “stark contrast” between the two officers’ actions, and Salamoni, whose first action was to point his gun at Sterling and threaten to kill him, particularly disturbed federal officials. McLaughlin questioned why federal officials would share these details, knowing they would go back and tell the community.

“They told us that’s what they wanted us to do,” he said. “They wanted us to let the community know that while they reviewed all the evidence and could not charge them, we still might have a case.”

The DOJ has since turned the case over to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, which will determine whether to bring state criminal charges against the officers.

Dunn told the small crowd that progress has been made in other areas, particularly with elected officials, policy changes and police reform, as a response to the community protests and the outcry following the Sterling shooting.

“In Baton Rouge, we’ve taken protest to policy change,” Dunn said. “We wanted policy change, and we’ve done that here in Baton Rouge.”

He mentioned the election of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome as one instance of change. Dunn said while the previous administration would not touch police reform, Broome put together a committee on police reform and enacted police engagement policies within 30 days of her election.

“We elected a mayor who is sensitive to the needs and outcry of the community,” he said.

The push for police body cameras and proposed legislation within the city-parish and the state in regard to police community relations have also been steps in the right direction, Dunn added.

As a state legislator, Jordan discussed bills introduced in the current legislative session to address police reform. He mentioned one of his own, which would put a vehicle’s information on the inspection sticker, so that when people are pulled over, they won’t have to dig in a glove compartment or around the car to pull out their insurance and registration. This would keep their hands visible at all times to police and de-escalate tension at traffic stops.

“If it can save one life, it’s well worth it,” Jordan said. “We want to send a message to the community that we are responding.”

Dunn, Jordan and McLaughlin agreed that open dialogue, especially with those who have different viewpoints, is important in bringing the community together. All three speakers thanked the Republican leaders for inviting them to speak.

“I think honest dialogue is helpful,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a step forward in the right direction.”

—Annie Ourso