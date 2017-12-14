State auditor releases report detailing Mike Edmonson’s use of public resources for personal gain

An investigative audit released today by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office says retired Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson may have violated state laws in his use of public tax resources for personal gain.

Among the audit’s findings, Edmonson…

…improperly moved his family to a state-owned home on the state police compound without paying rent, utilities or taxes on the benefit, estimated to be valued at $434,720. The state police paid for electricity, cable, internet service and cleaning supplies, and an inmate who worked on the state police compound was exclusively assigned to the home to cook, clean and walk Edmonson’s dog.

…used troopers and state vehicles to run personal errands for him and his family during work hours, such as driving his wife, mother-in-law and friends to a Bob Seger concert in Lafayette and the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles.

…had state police employees perform repairs on vehicles belonging to members of Edmonson’s family, while also washing and detailing them as well as replacing the tires on his wife’s vehicle, changing out the top on his son’s Jeep and performing an alignment on his mother’s vehicle.

…his family and other troopers used the Governor’s Mansion dry cleaning service for free while also receiving a dry cleaning allowance.

…used New Orleans hotel rooms planned for troopers assisting with Mardi Gras law enforcement duties to instead house family and friends free of charge. The hotel rooms were paid by the City of New Orleans.

…received free meals from the state police cafeteria and allowed state police training facilities to be used without charge and “without a public purpose” by certain employees.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a statement, calls the audit’s findings “troubling” and says current State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves has taken steps to restore the public’s trust in the agency.

“The Legislative Auditor’s report uncovered some troubling findings and serious problems with past abuses of power from its previous leader who left his post in March. I believe that public servants must always hold themselves to the highest ethical standards,” he says.

Read the full legislative audit.